Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Increases By 6.6%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 4,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,160. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,643,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 249,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,372,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,882 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

