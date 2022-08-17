Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Increases By 6.6%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 483,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 4,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,160. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
