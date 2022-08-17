Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Rises By 8.6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,598 shares of company stock worth $1,963,092. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.