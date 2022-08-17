Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declines By 12.9%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 567,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,820. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.