Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declines By 13.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

