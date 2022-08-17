Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.37) to €15.70 ($16.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €18.05 ($18.42) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

