SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.60. 192,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,070. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

