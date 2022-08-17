SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033,069 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

