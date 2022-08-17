SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 61,642 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,221. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

