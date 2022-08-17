SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,327. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

