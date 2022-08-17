SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,779 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

