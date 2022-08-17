SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,834. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

