SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.04.

