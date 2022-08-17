SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.47 on Wednesday, hitting $262.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,344. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

