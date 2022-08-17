SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

