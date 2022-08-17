SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,453 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.97. 55,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,841. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

