Simon N. Pimstone Sells 91,135 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 739,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

