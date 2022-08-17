Simon N. Pimstone Sells 91,135 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 739,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $41.39.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.