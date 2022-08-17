Simon Pang Sells 3,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Simon Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $67,380.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $137,997.50.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.