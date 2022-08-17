Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ EDTK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 65,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,270. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

