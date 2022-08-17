SkinCoin Price Up 7% This Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $73,524.53 and $23,008.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

