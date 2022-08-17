Skycoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $3.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

