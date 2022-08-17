SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 7.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.