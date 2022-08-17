SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 7.6%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

