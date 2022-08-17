Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.