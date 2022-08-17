Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.00. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.54 and a 52-week high of C$41.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

