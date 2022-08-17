Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,945 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,444,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

