Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.