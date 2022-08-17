Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.19 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,064,000 after buying an additional 73,713 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

LLY stock opened at $310.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

