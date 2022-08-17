Smith Salley & Associates Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,253,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

