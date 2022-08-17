Smith Salley & Associates Has $588,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $50.17.
