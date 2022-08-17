Smith Salley & Associates Sells 62 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in KLA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLAC stock opened at $380.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

