Smith Salley & Associates Sells 6,435 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,635,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,526,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

