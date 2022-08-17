Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $475,365.45 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,042,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495,066. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

