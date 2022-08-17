Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $475,365.45 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.
Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,042,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,495,066. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
