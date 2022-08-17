SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.93. 2,094,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 39,874,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,028,015.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at $718,301,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 242,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,211 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 167,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

