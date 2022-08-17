Solanium Hits Market Cap of $12.22 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $1.70 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013566 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
