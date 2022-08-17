SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits One Day Volume of $7.66 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

