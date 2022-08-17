Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 2.64 and last traded at 2.45. 16,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 964,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Sonder Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 75.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonder Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,343,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

