Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after buying an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $107,911,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 142,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

