Sovryn Market Cap Tops $12.80 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002445 BTC on exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $128,267.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013533 BTC.
Sovryn Coin Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,415,291 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Sovryn
Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.