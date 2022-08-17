Spaceswap SHAKE Trading Up 1.3% This Week (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $203.52 or 0.00860712 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $154,469.21 and approximately $10,962.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013586 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
