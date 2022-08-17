Spaceswap SHAKE Trading Up 1.3% This Week (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $203.52 or 0.00860712 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $154,469.21 and approximately $10,962.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spaceswap SHAKE Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE

