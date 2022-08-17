SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

