SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

