SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after buying an additional 4,958,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,317 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,265,000.

SPTL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

