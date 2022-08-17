SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.