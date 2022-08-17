SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Holdings Lowered by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

