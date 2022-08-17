SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Increased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,530 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 3.9% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $42,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.34. 210,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,467. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

