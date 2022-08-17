SPINDLE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $242,518.06 and approximately $965.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,401.54 or 0.99889923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00048283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00222572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00139268 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00252723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053584 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048661 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.