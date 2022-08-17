Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 263.09% and a negative net margin of 231.00%.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 3.4 %

SBEV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 120,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,956. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

