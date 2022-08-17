Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Splunk by 58.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. 60,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,134. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.10. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

