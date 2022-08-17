Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,074.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Spores Network has a total market cap of $518,660.83 and approximately $50,074.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036282 BTC.
Spores Network Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
