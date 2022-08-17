Sportcash One (SCONEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,920.00

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $71,160.18 and approximately $121,920.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037239 BTC.
Sportcash One Coin Profile
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Buying and Selling Sportcash One
