Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $13.07. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 2,734 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

